Social Media Push To Mark Anniversary Important Date in Miller Case

Investigators in the region marking a grim anniversary today. It was two years ago this day that the body of Jaimee Lee Miller was discovered, after her reported disappearance in the October before. The Barrie woman met with foul play, and both the Barrie Police and OPP hope a social media push of Miller’s entry into the Simcoe County Case Files will help advance the investigation.

That’s Barrie Police Constable Sarah Bamford who is featured, along with OPP Sgt. Peter Leon, in a Simcoe County Case Files video of Miller, which can be viewed here.