Jarratt Hall, Horseshoe Valley Road

Saturday March 4th 2017 10am departure

20th annual snowmobile ride for literacy leaves Jarrett hall at 10 am for a 100km family ride. Hot chili lunch apon return. Lots OF PRIZES!! minimum $25 dollars in pledges and vaild trail permit required. call 705-327-1253 to register. Money raised supports the Orillia and district Literacy Councils adulting programs.