Snowmobile Crash Claims The Life of a Young Bracebridge Woman

OPP Say Speed May Have Been A Factor

By News

A Bracebridge woman has been killed in a snowmobile crash near Six Mile Lake. Emergency services were called to the north end of the lake shortly before 10:00 Saturday night, with reports of a crash there. First responders arrived to find a woman and snowmobile near a tree that had been struck. Police say 24-year-old Katlyn Courtnage was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators say she was travelling with another snowmobile at the time of the crash, and claim speed may have played a factor.

