Listen Live

Snow Mobile Collision Injury

Driver Sent To Hospital With Serious Injuries

By News

Police in Bracebridge are investigating a single snow machine collision that has sent one man to hospital.  OPP say the vehicle was being driven South of Monck Drive when they believe it struck a hole and rolled, causing the driver to be thrown from the machine. The 44 year old Bracebridge man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OFSC would like to remind snow machine enthusiasts that local trails are NOT open yest nor are they considered safe at this time.

Related posts

Rock 95 Ski Day At Horseshoe!

Five Household Items You Should Be Washing More Often

People Want to Make Princess Leia An Official Disney Princess

Easy Meal Prep Ideas to keep you on track with your New Year’s Resolutions

Takeoff and Landings

iPhone’s ‘Theatre Mode’ Lets You Check Phone in Cinema Without Being Annoying

Why Michael Keaton Walked Away from the Batman Franchise

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’

The Coachella 2017 Lineup is Here!