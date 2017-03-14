Listen Live

SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Will Be Airing In Primetime This Summer

The Show Will Premiere August 10th

By Entertainment

Looks like the SNL cast won’t be getting the summer off.

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update has been picked up by NBC for a four week primetime run starting Thursday, August 10th.

Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the half hour show, with other SNL cast members making special appearances.

It’s not the first time Weekend Update has gotten the primetime treatment. In October 2008, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler hosted Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for a six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.

(Courtesy of NBC/Saturday Night Live)

Related posts

Hero Edits Entire “Breaking Bad” In To Two Hour Feature Film

WATCH: Wonder Woman Official Origin Trailer

Floyd Mayweather is ‘Officially Out of Retirement’ For Conor McGregor Fight

Pearl Jam Solves Their Hall of Fame Drummer Controversy

Arya Stark and Eleven Unite In New Converse Ad

Bryan Adams and Russell Peters Will Co-Host Juno Awards

Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date Announced

WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson Acts Out His Entire Career In 10 Minutes

WATCH: Bleeker Performs at Orillia Public School