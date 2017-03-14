SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Will Be Airing In Primetime This Summer

Looks like the SNL cast won’t be getting the summer off.

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update has been picked up by NBC for a four week primetime run starting Thursday, August 10th.

Update is coming to primetime! #SNL Weekend Update premieres August 10 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/YG7AB3A1mQ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 14, 2017

Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the half hour show, with other SNL cast members making special appearances.

It’s not the first time Weekend Update has gotten the primetime treatment. In October 2008, Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler hosted Saturday Night Live Weekend Update Thursday in the weeks leading up to the Presidential election between Barack Obama and John McCain. It returned for a six episodes in 2009, followed by a brief comeback in September 2012.

(Courtesy of NBC/Saturday Night Live)