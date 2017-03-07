Snapshot Of Homelessness In Simcoe County

The Simcoe County Alliance to End Homelessness painted a picture for Barrie City Council last night – based on surveys submitted by nearly 300 people who were experiencing homelessness. Nearly half had been without a place to live for six months or more in the past year and were making use of emergency shelters; eight per cent said they sleep outside. This report was part of the 20-Thousand Homes campaign, which is looking to get that many people off the streets across the country by Canada Day 2018. The survey was conducted over two days in January 2015. The Alliance admits survey data does not provide an accurate picture of the overall issue of homelessness in Simcoe County, but allows staff to better direct policy and services for those who need them.