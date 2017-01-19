snake in the white house

If true, this would be the best story of 2017 so far!

Taken from theonion.com “the Vice President Joe Biden reportedly searched the White House one last time Wednesday for his missing 12-year-old pet coral snake, Fruit Loop. “Look, I just found a discarded skin on a chair in the Roosevelt Room, so I know he’s still slithering around here someplace,” said Biden”

Story from The Onion

*Some stories may not be real….but just funny!