Smoke/CO Alarm Recall

Product description

This recall involves Kidde NightHawk talking combo smoke/CO Alarm KN-COSM-IBCA and KN-COSM-ICA models with manufacture dates between June 1, 2004 and March 2011. The alarms are hard-wired into a home’s electric power.

The alarms are white, round and measure about 5 to 6 inches in diameter. “Kidde” is engraved on the front of the alarm. “Kidde”, the model number and manufacture dates are printed on a label on the back of the alarm. Model KN-COSM-IBCA has a compartment on the back for the installation of a replaceable 9V backup battery, while model KN-COSM-ICA does not have a battery backup.

Hazard identified

The alarm can fail to continue to chirp when it reaches its seven year end of life if the batteries are replaced or, for the model without a battery backup, if power is removed and then restored to the alarm. This could lead consumers to believe it is still working, which poses a risk to consumers not being alerted to a fire or carbon monoxide incident in their home.

Neither Health Canada nor Kidde has received any reports of consumer incidents or injuries related to the use of this product. In the United States, Kidde has received eight reports of incidents with no reported injuries.

Number sold

Approximately 1.5 million units were sold in Canada at various wholesalers and retailers and 3.6 million units were sold in the United States.

Time period sold

The recalled products were manufactured from June 2004 to March 2011.