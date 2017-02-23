Smoke/CO Alarm Recall
Some Kidde Nighthawk units may malfunction
Kidde Nighthawk KN-COSM-IBCA and KN-COSM-ICA Combo Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (“CO”) Alarm
Product description
This recall involves Kidde NightHawk talking combo smoke/CO Alarm KN-COSM-IBCA and KN-COSM-ICA models with manufacture dates between June 1, 2004 and March 2011. The alarms are hard-wired into a home’s electric power.
The alarms are white, round and measure about 5 to 6 inches in diameter. “Kidde” is engraved on the front of the alarm. “Kidde”, the model number and manufacture dates are printed on a label on the back of the alarm. Model KN-COSM-IBCA has a compartment on the back for the installation of a replaceable 9V backup battery, while model KN-COSM-ICA does not have a battery backup.
Hazard identified
The alarm can fail to continue to chirp when it reaches its seven year end of life if the batteries are replaced or, for the model without a battery backup, if power is removed and then restored to the alarm. This could lead consumers to believe it is still working, which poses a risk to consumers not being alerted to a fire or carbon monoxide incident in their home.
Neither Health Canada nor Kidde has received any reports of consumer incidents or injuries related to the use of this product. In the United States, Kidde has received eight reports of incidents with no reported injuries.
Number sold
Approximately 1.5 million units were sold in Canada at various wholesalers and retailers and 3.6 million units were sold in the United States.
Time period sold
The recalled products were manufactured from June 2004 to March 2011.
What you should do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled alarms and contact Kidde directly for a free replacement alarm based on date of manufacture or a discount on a new alarm.
For additional information, consumers should contact Kidde Canada toll-free at 1-855-239-0490 between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online and click on “Product Alerts”.
Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.
