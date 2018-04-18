Smith Brothers Baseball Central is hosting their 6th annual Spring Gala Dinner this Saturday at the Barrie Gold and Country Club featuring keynote speaker and former Toronto Blue Jay sensation Willie Upshaw.

Willie Upshaw was a key part of the 1980’s Blue Jays first ever division title win which occured in 1985. Over the span of his 10 year Major League Baseball career, Willie put together over 1,000 hits, cranking close to 125 home runs, became the first Blue Jay in history to reach 100 RBI’s in a season and has been named as one of the Top 40 players in Blue Jays baseball history.

Willie will also be hosting a couple of hitting clinics for kids aged 9-12 on Saturday and again on Sunday for players aged 13-17.

Limited tickets are still available for more information, contact Smith Brothers Baseball Central.