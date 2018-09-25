Smith Brothers Baseball Fall Showcase

If you’re a baseball fan, you might want to take a trip over to Coates Stadium in Springwater this weekend to see some of our regional area’s best up and coming baseball talent.

Smith Brothers Baseball Central out of New Lowell is holding their annual Fall Showcase. A weekend showcase and baseball tournament featuring 8 of the best teams going head in a tournament format with the Championship Game being played September 30th at the Barrie Baycats home field Coates Stadium.

Baseball talent scouts from Major League Baseball, universities and other baseball officials will be in attendance to watch the performance of some of our budding regional baseball talent, and you’ll get a chance to see some exceptional baseball all through the weekend.

For more info and details of the Fall Showcase tournament, click here.