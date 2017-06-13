Smirnoff Vodka Trolled Donald Trump

Ohhhhh, burn!

Smirnoff vodka is taking a “shot” at Donald Trump. They’ve rolled out a new bus stop ad, proudly proclaiming that they’re made in America.

The ad is a clear reference to President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. Trump did say on Friday that he would “100 percent” be willing to testify under oath.

Smirnoff originated in Moscow in 1864 but has been made in the US since 1934. A Smirnoff U.S. spokeswoman told the Huffington Post that “The recent interest in American-made products created the perfect opportunity to reinforce that fact and the brand’s roots in Russia ― with a wink and nod to current affairs.”

The ad are at bus stops in New York City and may show up on billboards as well.