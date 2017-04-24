Smiling Jack is 80 years Old Today

Wow, Jack Nicholson turns 80 today and he’s still one of the coolest guys around. He has starred in over 60 movies over 60 decades and is one of 2 actors who has been nominated for an Academy Award for acting in every decade from 1960’s to the 2000’s. Trying to figure out which one of his movies you love the most is a pretty hard task. I was sitting here thinking, man, I loved him in Easy Rider, one of his first movies ever. And what about “Hells Angels On Wheels” ? what a movie that was. But I have to say that the movie that has stayed with me the longest is “The Shining”. This is a hard question, but do you have a favourite Jack Nicholson movie? What is it? Lets give Jack some love on his 80th Birthday