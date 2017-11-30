Smile Cookies Put Over 30 Grand Into Orillia Hospital Children’s Units

A recent cheque presentation sure put a smile on the faces over at Soldier’s Memorial Hospital. Results of the Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie campaign were just announced from the Orillia hospital, 31 thousand eight hundred dollars going towards helping treat Soldier’s Memorial’s paediatric and neonatal intensive care unit. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the support of amazing community partners like Tim Hortons and all the generous customers,” said Mark Riczu, Executive Director, OSMH Foundation. “The funds have a great impact on improving our Paediatric/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (Paed/NICU) space for some of our most vulnerable patients.” The Paed/NICU at OSMH recently underwent a $2.7 million renovation, which saw the space more than double in size. Some last pieces of equipment, including sleeper chairs, are needed to complete the picture. The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign supports more than 460 local charities and hospitals, including OSMH.