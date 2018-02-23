Smashing Pumpkins Song List For Reunion Tour Includes Bowie, Led Zeppelin And Joy Division Covers

The Smashing Pumpkins will embark on an extensive reunion tour later this year with the band’s original lineup, minus bassist D’arcy Wretzky. Frontman Billy Corgan posted a list of proposed songs the band could work into their sets on the tour.

The list, which Corgan posted to Instagram, features songs from the Smashing Pumpkins first five records, as well as covers of Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,”, Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

Check out the list below.

A post shared by WilliamPatrickCorgan (@williampcorgan) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:30am PST

What, no “Freebird!?!”

Corgan is calling on fans to suggest more songs in an effort to “build an epic set!” For the love of nostaligia, won’t you please help the man out.