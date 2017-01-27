Listen Live

Small Engines Stolen During South End Business Break In

It wasn’t really a break and enter, more like a cut and enter. Barrie Police Service say someone got into a small business on Mapleview Drive early yesterday morning, but cutting through a hard plastic tarp covering the side of the building. A few tools and two small snowmobile engines were taken without anyone noticing. The shop owners say some suspicious teens may have been casing the joint a week prior, described as:

  • 25 to 35 yrs.
  • Driving a late model Chevrolet pick-up truck, red in colour, Canadian Flag in the back window and a dent in the rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Bromley of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext. 2780, bbromley@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

