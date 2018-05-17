Listen Live

Sloan’s Patrick Pentland Will Miss The Remainder Of The Band’s May Shows

Multi-Instrumentalist/Vocalist "Will Rejoin The Tour Very Soon"

A family illness will keep Patrick Pentland out of a handful of Sloan’s scheduled May tour dates, the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist announced via Twitter Thursday. Pentland said he will rejoin the band soon, noting the support of his bandmates and crew.

Sloan will perform at The Red Dog in Peterborough on Thursday, with dates set for The Hayloft Dancehall in Prince Edward County on Friday, and the Kee to Bala on Saturday. The band will carry on without Pentland for those dates, which the 48-year-old assures will be great rock shows.

 

Sloan’s touring schedule picks up again in mid-June.

Check out Sloan’s performance in the Stiegl Hidden Studio below.

