Sloan’s Patrick Pentland Will Miss The Remainder Of The Band’s May Shows

A family illness will keep Patrick Pentland out of a handful of Sloan’s scheduled May tour dates, the multi-instrumentalist and vocalist announced via Twitter Thursday. Pentland said he will rejoin the band soon, noting the support of his bandmates and crew.

Sloan will perform at The Red Dog in Peterborough on Thursday, with dates set for The Hayloft Dancehall in Prince Edward County on Friday, and the Kee to Bala on Saturday. The band will carry on without Pentland for those dates, which the 48-year-old assures will be great rock shows.

Due to a family illness, I am unable to play the rest of #Sloan12 shows this month. Support from my band/tour mates has been amazing, & I know they will put on a great rock show for those of you fortunate to see them. Family has to come 1st, but I will rejoin the tour very soon. — Patrick Pentland (@PatrickPentland) May 17, 2018

Sloan’s touring schedule picks up again in mid-June.

