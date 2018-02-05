Sloan Announce New Album, Share Single ‘The Day Will Be Mine’

Canadian indie rock veterans Sloan have unveiled details on their forthcoming 12th studio album. Sloan 12 will arrive on April 6, via Murderecords/Universal Music Canada. The band shared the first single from the upcoming record, “The Day Will Be Mine,” today.

Listen to Sloan’s first new song in four years below.

Comparing the new record to 2014’s Commonwealth, Jay Ferguson says “That album was more of everyone retreating to corners to produce and sequence a side of their own material, this one would potentially have more collaboration than usual.”

Sloan also announced extensive North American touring plans.