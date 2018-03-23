Listen Live

Sliced Ketchup Is Now A Thing

And We Have So Many Questions

By Weird and Wonderful

A company in the US has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring their “all-natural slices” of ketchup to the main stream, and we’re not sure how we feel about it.

Slice of Sauce” is a new take on a traditional condiment. Individual “slices” of their ketchup offer a ” tantalizing layer of flavor and lets you enjoy a perfect portion with every bite.” According to their website, they accidentally uncovered the idea when braising tons of vegetables to make BBQ sauce. Instead of throwing away the excess they mixed them, ground them, and dried them. The result was (you guessed it) a slice of sauce.

In case you’re wondering, a Slice of Sauce is meant to be used on a burger, in a wrap or sandwich. They usenon-GMO, gluten-free, all-natural  ingredients with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup. Added bonus – your bread/bun won’t get soggy like it does with traditional ketchup.

Predictably, internet reaction to the slices was mixed.

 

 

 

 

 

Would you use try a slice of ketchup?

(picture courtesy of Slice of Sauce)

Related posts

The Internet Is Shocked At What’s Inside A Cadbury Creme Egg

WATCH: Hundreds Gather to Say ‘Wow’ Like Owen Wilson

WATCH: Woman Dry Underwear On Flight

WATCH: Frozen Trampoline Jumping Is Very Satisfying

Boy Successfully Climbs Inside A Vending Machine

The Latest Optical Illusion to Confuse the Internet

Elon Musk Sent a Tesla Into Space

The Foo Fighters’ Weird List of Items Banned from their Shows

This Artificial Intelligence Program Has Been Replacing Famous Actors Faces With Nick Cage