Sliced Ketchup Is Now A Thing

A company in the US has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring their “all-natural slices” of ketchup to the main stream, and we’re not sure how we feel about it.

“Slice of Sauce” is a new take on a traditional condiment. Individual “slices” of their ketchup offer a ” tantalizing layer of flavor and lets you enjoy a perfect portion with every bite.” According to their website, they accidentally uncovered the idea when braising tons of vegetables to make BBQ sauce. Instead of throwing away the excess they mixed them, ground them, and dried them. The result was (you guessed it) a slice of sauce.

In case you’re wondering, a Slice of Sauce is meant to be used on a burger, in a wrap or sandwich. They usenon-GMO, gluten-free, all-natural ingredients with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or high-fructose corn syrup. Added bonus – your bread/bun won’t get soggy like it does with traditional ketchup.

Predictably, internet reaction to the slices was mixed.

a ketchup slice is called a tomato you dingus https://t.co/M5Wu2QJEYE — Aloys Detey 🌈 (@feytastic) March 22, 2018

The world’s worst fruit rollup https://t.co/owqvMyJLrW — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 22, 2018

idk why that slice reminding me of that dried up ketchup that’s left on the side of the bottlecap😩 https://t.co/prpef6T12n — dacia🌻💚 (@_daeology) March 23, 2018

I completely disagree I am so ready for a ketchup slice on my bacon & egg burger my mouth watering at the prospect — Supergoodplus (@supergoodplus) March 23, 2018

Ketchup slices *might* work on a hamburger – even if you wanted that much ketchup – but they can’t replace ketchup. You can’t mix ketchup slices into a recipe. You can’t dip anything into what is effectively tomato flavored savory fruit leather. — Ellen McGrody (@kadybat) March 23, 2018

Would you use try a slice of ketchup?

(picture courtesy of Slice of Sauce)