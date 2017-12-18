Sledder Charged, Treated for Hypothermia

A sixty-year-old man is facing criminal charges and recovery from hypothermia after ending up in the drink. The OPP tell us his sled went through the ice on Fairlain Lake Sunday afternoon, that he was 3/4 submerged in the water for a good twenty minutes too. He was taken to hospital for treatment, while police charged him with Careless Driving and Having no Snowmobile Insurance. Meanwhile, a similar report of a sledder going through the ice around the same time on Penetanguishene Bay, no word on the guy’s condition.