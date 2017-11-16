Listen Live

Skip Cooking – Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner

Ill pass on the cranberries and stuffing...

Between Black Friday shopping, football watching and hanging Christmas lights Americans might be too busy to cook a full Thanksgiving meal next weekend.

Pringles is now offering a full spread…

The new chips include: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

Like I do at every Thanksgiving dinner, I’ll pass on the cranberries and stuffing too, that sounds gross!

This however is just a teaser, likely not becoming available in stores just yet.

