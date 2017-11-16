Skip Cooking – Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner
Ill pass on the cranberries and stuffing...
Between Black Friday shopping, football watching and hanging Christmas lights Americans might be too busy to cook a full Thanksgiving meal next weekend.
Pringles is now offering a full spread…
The new chips include: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.
This however is just a teaser, likely not becoming available in stores just yet.