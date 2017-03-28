Listen Live

Skin Cream Warning

Side effects could be many...and dangerous

By News

Health Canada has issued a warning about a skin cream for babies and children. It says PureCare Herbal Cream contains a prescription steroid, not listed as an ingredient, which can cause skin irritations, irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, stomach ulcers and more. It is sold online and through in-person networks. The company is taking returns by mail, promising refunds in four to six weeks. Click here for more information on this recall.

