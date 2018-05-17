Skilled Trades Expo Aimed At Kids and Adults Alike

Students were getting an eyeful of a potential career choice in Elmvale today, before the adults get a shot. The 2018 Simcoe Muskoka Skilled Trades Expo at the Elmvale Community Arena today, had more than 2,500 Simcoe County students from grades 7, 8, and 12 seeing what the skilled trades have to offer. A session for the public at large starts at 5:00 this evening, and goes til seven. You can preregister for the free event here.