Six-Year-Old Fighting For His Life Following Springwater Collision

A child suffered life threatening injuries and a teen has been charged. The OPP say a vehicle struck the 6-year-old boy just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon, in the parking lot of a plaza just north of Barrie. The child had been walking along the Bayfield St. sidewalk at the time. He was airlifted to Toronto from Royal Victoria Hospital, while a 16-year-old faces a charge of Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm.