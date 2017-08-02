Listen Live

Six-Year-Old Fighting For His Life Following Springwater Collision

Child Struck on Sidewalk, Teen Charged

A child suffered life threatening injuries and a teen has been charged. The OPP say a vehicle struck the 6-year-old boy just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon, in the parking lot of a plaza just north of Barrie. The child had been walking along the Bayfield St. sidewalk at the time. He was airlifted to Toronto from Royal Victoria Hospital, while a 16-year-old faces a charge of Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

