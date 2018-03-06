Six-Year-Old Boy, Two Teachers Honoured At Barrie City Hall

Two teachers and a six-year-old boy have received Awards of Merit from the City of Barrie. Isaac Kapetaneas called 911 last November when he found his mother suffering from a seizure in their south-end home. Sonja Plunkett and Denise Monkman, teachers at St. Gabriel of the Archangel Catholic School, helped save the life of a young boy who was choking on a grape.

