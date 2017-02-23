Six Arrested Following Raids in Barrie and Innisfil

Six people are up on charges after a drug raid in Barrie and Innisfil. Officers went knocking first at an Engel St. home in Barrie on Wednesday morning, where authorities say two men and a woman were arrested. A second search warrant was executed at an Innisfil home shortly after, where a man and two women were arrested. All six face a mix of Drug and Weapons charges, but may face more as investigators are still combing through the evidence seized from both locations.