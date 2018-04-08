SIU investigating the death of a man south of Orillia

The provinces Special Investigations Unit is on the case of the death of a 59 year old man south of Orillia. The OPP attended the initial call at a residence in Oro-Medonte Township Friday night around 9:30 as they had reasons to arrest him. Saturday morning, after not making an arrest, a call came in that the man had been found deceased. Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to this incident. The post-mortem is scheduled for Monday in Toronto. The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.