Listen Live

SIU Investigating Orillia OPP Incident

Man Suffered Head Injury During Arrest At OPP Detachment

By News

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was hurt at the Orillia OPP detachment. The SIU says a 28-year-old man went into the Orillia police station around dinnertime on January 2nd, and after police determined he was a wanted man, they attempted to arrest the guy. It’s said a struggle ensued, in which a taser was used. The man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a head injury.

Related posts

They Thought He Was Drunk, Who Knew She Was Hiding in the Trunk?

The Rap Sheet

County Considering Enhancing Bike Lanes Thanks to Provincial Funds

DirectBuy To Honour Sears Warranties

Health Unit Makes Flu Declaration

New Twist To CRA Scam

Careful Around Waterways

Suspicious House Fire in the Blue Mountains

The Rap Sheet