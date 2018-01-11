SIU Investigating Orillia OPP Incident

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in after a man was hurt at the Orillia OPP detachment. The SIU says a 28-year-old man went into the Orillia police station around dinnertime on January 2nd, and after police determined he was a wanted man, they attempted to arrest the guy. It’s said a struggle ensued, in which a taser was used. The man was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a head injury.