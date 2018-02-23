Listen Live

SIU Clears York Regional Police Officer Of Wrongdoing in East Gwillimbury Incident

Police Used Taser After Getting Reports of Unruly Man at Local Shelter

By News

The Special Investigations unit says no charges will be laid against a York Regional Police officer after a taser was used at an East Gwillimbury shelter. Police were called to the location in July of 2016 to deal with reports of an unruly man there, who allegedly attacked officers upon arrival. The taser was used shortly after, and complaints of a subsequent broken hand after the fact are said to be unfounded.

