SIU Clears South Simcoe Police Officer After Teen Hurt During Arrest

Eighteen-Year-old Arrested under Mental Health Act in 2016

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a South Simcoe Police officer of wrongdoing, following injuries sustained during a 2016 arrest. The SIU says an 18-year-old man sustained serious injuries during a November arrest under the Mental Health Act, but that the officer involved was not responsible for his wounds. The SIU says police were called to an Innisfil home around 2:00 on the afternoon of November 16th, with reports a young man was out of control and smashing holes in the home’s walls. An officer tried to arrest the teen, but the SIU say the boy fled into a wooded area near the home. A brief struggle ensued, after which the teen complained of an injury to his knee. He was later diagnosed with a fracture requiring further medical procedures.

