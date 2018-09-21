Listen Live

SIU Clears OPP In Death Of Midland Woman

Was already in severe medical distress when officer arrived and tried to save her life

Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit says it’s clear a 21-year-old Midland woman was already in medical distress prior to an OPP officer arriving to try to save her life.

The woman died August 20, a day after OPP answered a medical distress call at a Midland residence.

“The evidence establishes that the woman was already in severe medical distress when the subject officer, and subsequently others, arrived and tried to save her life”

Upon arrival, officers found another individual providing CPR to the woman who was not breathing and had no pulse. The officer took over CPR and administered Narcan spray.

Paramedics arrived shortly and transported the woman to hospital where she was placed on a respirator.

She died the following day.

