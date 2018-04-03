Sister Act Coming Soon!

Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School in Orillia has a long tradition of performing outstanding plays and musicals, and this year the tradition will continue with the divine musical comedy of Sister Act starting on Thursday, April 12 and running until Saturday, April 14 with performances at both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are just 10$ for adults and 8$ for students.

There is a total of 80 students involved in the musical, with teachers Ms Osborn, Ms Emons, Mrs Weening, Mr Brodeur, and Mr Hilts all contributing to various aspects of the production. Preparation for this masterpiece has been ongoing since October 2017, with meetings twice a week, and dispersed weekend practices.

Patrick Fogarty generally does a musical every other year, with the last performance being Footloose. This year’s musical is all about the lively lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier who will be played by Matilda W., who is put into witness protection at a convent where she joins the choir. The ensemble soon turns into a vibrant and soulful act that gains widespread attention.

Matilda W. explains how, “ doing a musical is always a lot more work than doing a play, so there is a lot of long hours being put into this by everyone involved: students, teachers and pit band. I can’t wait to perform and have all of my family and friends come see something that I have had a fantastic time working on”.

Don’t miss out on one of the best musicals you will ever see!