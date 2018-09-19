Siri Prank Has Bradford Man Explaining Errant 911 Call

A Bradford man may be giving a second thought to anything he says to Siri.

The fella was forced to explain himself to police the other day, who came knocking after he inadvertently called 911.

South Simcoe Police say an online prank involves saying a particular phrase to the apple digital assistant, that phrase apparently causes the device to call 911 for you.

It’s said this prank is popping up on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.