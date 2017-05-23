Sir Roger Moore Has Died At Age 89

Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond in 7 films including seven Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me, has died at age 89. His family confirmed the news on twitter, saying he died after “a short but brave battle with cancer”.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Moore died in Switzerland, and will have a private funeral in Monaco.