Sir Roger Moore Has Died At Age 89

Moore Played James Bond In 7 Films

By Entertainment

Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond in 7 films including seven Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me, has died at age 89. His family confirmed the news on twitter, saying he died after  “a short but brave battle with cancer”.

Moore died in Switzerland, and will have a private funeral in Monaco.

 

