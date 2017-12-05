Simpsons Thinking about Making Changes to Apu Character
He's been a staple on the show from the beginning
The Simpsons has received some backlash over Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu is the Indian convenience-store employee character voiced by Hank Azaria.
The backlash started after writer/comedian Hari Kondabolu turned a monologue about Apu into a 50-minute TruTV documentary called The Problem With Apu, Azaria wasn’t in the documentary, but TMZ did manage to get his comments on the issue at the airport:
Kondabolu replied to this video with a few suggestions for what the show could do. He’s mostly asking that they don’t take the lazy route and just kill him off.
To @TheSimpsons Writers: Please do NOT remove Apu from The Simpsons. Killing him is lazy writing & an insult to the show’s legacy. Let him be upwardly mobile & own multiple Qwik E Marts. Let his kids talk. Plots have been repeating for years & tweaks provide tons of new stories.
— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) December 4, 2017