Simpsons Thinking about Making Changes to Apu Character

He's been a staple on the show from the beginning

The Simpsons has received some backlash over Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu is the Indian convenience-store employee character voiced by Hank Azaria.

The backlash started after writer/comedian Hari Kondabolu turned a monologue about Apu into a 50-minute TruTV documentary called The Problem With Apu, Azaria wasn’t in the documentary, but TMZ did manage to get his comments on the issue at the airport:

Kondabolu replied to this video with a few suggestions for what the show could do. He’s mostly asking that they don’t take the lazy route and just kill him off.

