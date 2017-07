Pride Week kicking off in earnest for Simcoe County today, with a Rainbow Flag raising at the county offices this morning. Simcoe Pride also participating in Flag Raising ceremonies at the Township of Springwater shortly after noon, Oro Medonte gets one at 2:30, and then they’re at Barrie’s Georgian College campus at 3:30 this afternoon. For more information, check out Simcoe Pride’s Facebook page.