Simcoe County Sports Update: Alliston Hornets (PJHL)

ALLISTON HORNETS

The Provincial Junior Hockey League squad will be holding their annual Rookie Camp Sunday from 9:00am until 4:00pm at the Center Ice Complex at the Nottawasaga Inn. Hornets GM Blair Molto confirms 57 players between 16-19 years of age are registered. The camp consists of an on ice session and off ice session in the morning, a goaltender evaluation then our Green vs Gold game in the afternoon.

The team is also trucking in sand to the Alliston Memorial Arena for their Indoor Beach volleyball fundraising tournament the weekend of June 15th and 16th at the Alliston Memorial Arena. The tournament will have three divisions; Competitive, Recreation A and Recreation B.

