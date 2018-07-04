Simcoe County Sports Update
Ice Wolves sign netminder; Bombers facing must-win scenario Thursday
CANADIAN PREMIER JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
COLDWATER ICE WOLVES
The CPJHL squad might’ve found their crease tandem for 2018/2019.
15 year old Ty Golden has signed with the Ice Wolves after previously playing with the Sarnia Sting A and AA teams.
Golden joins 18 year old Keaton Morrison, who inked a deal with the club last month.
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
38-23 win @ Oakville Titans
41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats have nine wins in their last ten games thanks to a 14-2 win over the London Majors to open July. The Cats have scored 35 runs in the last 3 games.
2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Wednesday July 4th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
SENIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS
Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights
Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers
Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros
Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs
ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS
Thursday July 5th @ New Lowell Knights
Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers
Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs
Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
15-9 loss @ Ivy Rangers
Tuesday July 3rd vs. Ivy Leafs
Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros
Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles
Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers
JUNIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
MIDLAND TWINS STATISTICS
Wednesday July 4th @ New Lowell Knights
Tuesday July 10th @ Mansfield Cubs
Wednesday July 11th vs. Ivy Blues (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Bengals (DOUBLE-HEADER)
ORILLIA ROYALS STATISTICS
Sunday July 8th @ Mansfield Cubs (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Thursday July 12th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Saturday July 14th @ New Lowell Knights
Sunday July 15th vs. Mansfield Cubs
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just three games left in their regular season. Two of those games will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.
LAKESHORES STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics
Friday July 6th vs. Six Nations Arrows
Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers
BARRIE BOMBERS
The Bombers dropped the opener of their Eastern Division Semi-final 13-2 to the Peterborough Lakers Saturday.
BOMBERS STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Game Two – Thursday July 5th vs. Peterborough Lakers 8:00pm
Game Three – Saturday July 7th @ Peterborough Lakers 7:00pm