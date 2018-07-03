Simcoe County Sports Update
Colts forward signs with Hurricanes; camp info for PJHL teams
BARRIE COLTS
Colts forward Andrei Svechnickov has put pen to paper on his first professional hockey contract.
After being picked second overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft in Dallas, Svechnikov signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Svechnikov had 72 points in 44 games with the Barrie Colts last season. During the playoffs, he posted 11 points in 8 games.
Svechnikov was the highest selection in the Draft by the Hurricanes since 2003 when Centre Eric Staal of the Peterborough Petes was picked second in Nashville.
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
A number of area teams have unveiled their skate schedules as well games to prepare for the 2018/2019 season.
MIDLAND FLYERS
Main Camp Dates
July 8th 6:00pm-7:30pm
July 19th 6:00pm-7:30pm
July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am
vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm
ALLISTON HORNETS
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Main Camp Dates
July 3rd 7:00pm–8:30pm
July 10th 7:00pm–8:30pm
July 17th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
38-23 win @ Oakville Titans
41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats have nine wins in their last ten games thanks to a 14-2 win over the London Majors to open July. The Cats have scored 35 runs in the last 3 games.
2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Wednesday July 4th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
MIDLAND MARINERS
BARRIE ANGELS
ALLISTON ATHLETICS
There are three local clubs in this 88 year old league.
The Alliston Athletics, who are at the bottom of the standings, have 11 games remaining in the regular season. The Midland Mariners, who are tied for 5th, have eight games left with one post-ponement to make up. The 9th place Barrie Angels also have eight games in their regular season calendar.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS
Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights
Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers
Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros
Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs
ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS
Thursday July 5th @ New Lowell Knights
Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers
Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs
Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
Monday July 2nd @ Ivy Rangers
Tuesday July 3rd vs. Ivy Leafs
Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros
Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles
Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just three games left in their regular season. Two of those games will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.
LAKESHORES STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics
Friday July 6th vs. Six Nations Arrows
Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers
BARRIE BOMBERS
The Bombers dropped the opener of their Eastern Division Semi-final 13-2 to the Peterborough Lakers Saturday.
BOMBERS STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Game Two – Thursday July 5th vs. Peterborough Lakers 8:00pm
Game Three – Saturday July 7th @ Peterborough Lakers 7:00pm