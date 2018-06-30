Simcoe County Sports Update
Colts pick a pair in Import Draft; Ice Wolves get netminder; Bombers in playoffs
BARRIE COLTS
The Colts made two selections in the CHL’s Import Draft.
Goaltender Maksim Zhukov was picked in the first round while Center Matej Pekar went in the second round. Both picks were 48th overall.
Zhukov spent last season with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL); his record was 27-19-3-1 in 53 regular season games with 2.45 goals against average and a 909 save percentage. The Russian netminder also appeared in a pair of playoff games.
Pekar, from the Czech Republic, also played in the United States Hockey League in 2017/2018. He had 14 goals and 54 points in 56 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
COLDWATER ICE WOLVES
The Ice Wolves snag a netminder for 2018/2019 season.
18 year old Keaton Morrison split last season with the Park City Ice Miners AA squad and Viewmont High School. The Woods Cross Utah product recorded save percentages of 925 and 944 respectively.
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
38-23 win @ Oakville Titans
41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats wrapped up the month of June with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Cats play 13 of their last 15 games during the month of July.
2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Sunday July 1st @ London Majors
Wednesday July 4th @ Hamilton Cardinals
Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals
Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd
MIDLAND MARINERS
BARRIE ANGELS
ALLISTON ATHLETICS
There are three local clubs in this 88 year old league.
The Alliston Athletics, who are at the bottom of the standings, have 11 games remaining in the regular season. The Midland Mariners, who are tied for 5th, have eight games left with one post-ponement to make up. The 9th place Barrie Angels also have eight games in their regular season calendar.
LEAGUE STANDINGS
BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS
Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights
Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers
Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros
Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs
ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS
Thursday July 5th @ New Lowell Knights
Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers
Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs
Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
Monday July 2nd @ Ivy Rangers
Tuesday July 3rd vs. Ivy Leafs
Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros
Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles
Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just three games left in their regular season. Two of those games will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.
LAKESHORES STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics
Friday July 6th vs. Six Nations Arrows
Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers
BARRIE BOMBERS
The Bombers are into the playoffs after clinching third spot in their division. Their first round opponent is the Peterborough Lakers.
BOMBERS STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Saturday June 30th vs. Peterborough Lakers