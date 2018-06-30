Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE COLTS

The Colts made two selections in the CHL’s Import Draft.

Goaltender Maksim Zhukov was picked in the first round while Center Matej Pekar went in the second round. Both picks were 48th overall.

Zhukov spent last season with the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL); his record was 27-19-3-1 in 53 regular season games with 2.45 goals against average and a 909 save percentage. The Russian netminder also appeared in a pair of playoff games.

Pekar, from the Czech Republic, also played in the United States Hockey League in 2017/2018. He had 14 goals and 54 points in 56 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

COLDWATER ICE WOLVES

The Ice Wolves snag a netminder for 2018/2019 season.

18 year old Keaton Morrison split last season with the Park City Ice Miners AA squad and Viewmont High School. The Woods Cross Utah product recorded save percentages of 925 and 944 respectively.

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans

69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles

16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs

26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

38-23 win @ Oakville Titans

41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats wrapped up the month of June with a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Cats play 13 of their last 15 games during the month of July.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Sunday July 1st @ London Majors

Wednesday July 4th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Thursday July 5th vs. Guelph Royals

Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd

Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd

MIDLAND MARINERS

BARRIE ANGELS

ALLISTON ATHLETICS

There are three local clubs in this 88 year old league.

The Alliston Athletics, who are at the bottom of the standings, have 11 games remaining in the regular season. The Midland Mariners, who are tied for 5th, have eight games left with one post-ponement to make up. The 9th place Barrie Angels also have eight games in their regular season calendar.

Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs

Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights

Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers

Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros

Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs

Thursday July 5th @ New Lowell Knights

Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers

Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs

Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)

Monday July 2nd @ Ivy Rangers

Tuesday July 3rd vs. Ivy Leafs

Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros

Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles

Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just three games left in their regular season. Two of those games will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Wednesday July 4th @ St. Catharines Athletics

Friday July 6th vs. Six Nations Arrows

Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers

BARRIE BOMBERS

The Bombers are into the playoffs after clinching third spot in their division. Their first round opponent is the Peterborough Lakers.

SCHEDULE AHEAD

Saturday June 30th vs. Peterborough Lakers