Simcoe County Sports Update
Colts 2018/2019 sked is out; Ice Wolves and Hornets signings
BARRIE COLTS
The Colts have signed an OHL standard player agreement with 16th overall pick Riley Piercey.
More on that as well as the release of the 2018/2019 schedule can be found here
COLDWATER ICE WOLVES
The Coldwater Ice Wolves, who will be entering their second season in the Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League, will have a familiar face in the fold for 2018/2019.
Forward Jiri Dvorak re-signs with the club after collecting 10 goals (two game winners) and 6 assists for 16 points over 42 games in 2017/2018.
ALLISTON HORNETS
Fresh off their rookie camp Sunday the team has inked 17 year old forward Curtis Kuzmyk for the 2018/2019 season. Kuzmyk comes to the Hornets from the Bantam Barrie Jr Colts.
General Manager Blair Molto says there could be a few more player signings in the coming weeks.
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
Saturday June 16th @ Brampton Bulldogs
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans
Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
Busy stretch coming up for the Baycats as they tangle with the Maple Leafs at Christie Pits Thursday then engage in an unscheduled double-header with the Brantford Red Sox. Game One is a continuation of a suspended affair from Sunday June 3rd with a 3-3 score and the Baycats batting in the Top of the 8th. The second game is a makeup from Sunday May 20th.
2018 Statistics
League Standings
Schedule Ahead
Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 1 3-3 Top 8th)
Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 2 May 20th makeup)
Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd
Tuesday June 19th @ Hamilton Cardinals
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are back in action Thursday against the Six Nations Arrows in pursuit of a playoff spot. 10 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 6 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center
OJALL Standings
Burlington Chiefs (8-2) 16pts
Orangeville Northmen (8-4) 16pts
Brampton Excelsiors (7-4) 14pts
Toronto Beaches (7-4) 14pts
St. Catharines Athletics (6-4) 12pts
Whitby Warriors (6-6) 12pts
Mimico Mountaineers (5-4) 10pts
Six Nations Arrows (5-5) 10pts
Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (4-7) 8pts
—————————————-
Barrie Lakeshores (2-9) 4pts
Peterborough Lakers (1-10) 2pts
Schedule ahead
Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows
Sunday June 17th vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Braves
Wednesday June 20th @ Brampton Excelsiors
Saturday June 23rd @ Mimico Mountaineers
Sunday June 24th vs. Brampton Excelsiors
ORILLIA KINGS
The Kings need to make their final two games count if they’re going to get into the playoffs. After a 15-11 win over the Gloucester Griffins the boys fell 18-8 to the Nepean Knights. Just two dates remain in the regular season both are againts clubs they’re chasing to get into the post-season.
Kings Statistics
OJBLL Eastern Conference Standings
x- Green Gaels (15-2) 30pts
x- Akwesasne Indians (15-3) 30pts
x- Oakville Buzz (15-3) 30pts
x- Halton Hills Bulldogs (11-6) 22pts
Nepean Knights (10-7) 20pts
Mississauga Tomahawks (9-8) 18pts
Kahnawake Hunters (9-8) 18pts
Markham Ironheads (6-10) 12pts
————————————–
Newmarket Saints (6-12) 12 pts
Orillia Kings (5-13) 10pts
Brampton Excelsiors (2-14) 4pts
Gloucester Griffins (1-16) 2pts
Schedule Ahead
Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints
Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads
BARRIE BOMBERS
Four games remain in the 2018 regular season for the Barrie Bombers, all of those will be at Holly Community Centre
Bombers Statistics
OJCLL Standings
Schedule Ahead
Friday June 15th vs. Whitby Warriors
Sunday June 17th vs. Whitby Warriors
Friday June 22nd vs. Peterborough Lakers
Friday June 29th vs. Huntsville Hawks