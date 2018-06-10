Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE BAYCATS

The Baycats have had a rough stretch. They were shut out by the Kitchener Panthers Tuesday which was followed by losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Kitchener Panthers again and the Guelph Royals.

Schedule ahead

Sunday June 10th @ Hamilton Cardinals

Thursday June 14th vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 1 3-3 Top 8th)

Friday June 15th @ Brantford Red Sox (GM 2 May 20th makeup)

Sunday June 17th @ Burlington Herd

HURONIA STALLIONS

BANTAM

34-26 win @ York Lions

32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

Sunday June 10th vs Etobicoke Eagles

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Sunday June 24th vs Brampton Bulldogs

Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

JUNIOR VARSITY

41-7 loss @ York Lions

56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines

Saturday June 9th vs Etobicoke Eagles

Saturday June 16th @ Brampton Bulldogs

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

VARSITY

21-15 loss @ York Lions

24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines

16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles

Sunday June 17th @ Oakville Titans

Saturday June 23rd vs Sudbury Gladiators

Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats

Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder

Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are 2-8 after losing both games of a home and home series with the Orangeville Northmen by scores of 5-3 and 11-3. 10 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 6 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center

OJALL Standings

Burlington Chiefs (7-2) 14pts

St. Catharines Athletics (6-3) 12pts

Brampton Excelsiors (6-3) 12pts

Toronto Beaches (6-4) 12pts

Orangeville Northmen (6-4) 12pts

Mimico Mountaineers (5-3) 10pts

Six Nations Arrows (5-4) 10pts

Kitchener-Waterloo Braves (4-5) 8pts

Whitby Warriors (4-6) 8pts

——————————————–

Barrie Lakeshores (2-8) 4pts

Peterborough Lakers (1-9) 2pts

Note: Top 8 make the playoffs

Schedule ahead

Sunday June 10th vs. Toronto Beaches

Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows

Sunday June 17th vs. Kitchener-Waterloo Braves

Wednesday June 20th @ Brampton Excelsiors

Saturday June 23rd @ Mimico Mountaineers

ORILLIA KINGS

The Kings continue their push for the playoffs. After a loss to the Green Gaels Thursday Orillia collected a 15-11 win over the Gloucester Griffins. Three dates remain in the regular season, two of those are on the road.

Eastern Conference Standings

x- Green Gaels (14-2) 28pts

x- Akwesasne Indians (14-3) 28pts

x- Oakville Buzz (14-3) 28pts

Halton Hills Bulldogs (10-6) 20pts

Mississauga Tomahawks (9-8) 18pts

Kahnawake Hunters (9-8) 18pts

Nepean Knights (8-7) 16pts

Markham Ironheads (6-10) 12pts

————————————–

Newmarket Saints (5-11) 10 pts

Orillia Kings (5-12) 10pts

Brampton Excelsiors (2-13) 4pts

Gloucester Griffins (1-14) 2pts

Schedule ahead

Sunday June 10th @ Nepean Knights

Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints

Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads

BARRIE BOMBERS

The Bombers hold a 7-5 record following setbacks to the Huntsville Hawks and Whitby Warriors. 4 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, all of those will be at Holly Community Centre

Schedule ahead

Friday June 15th vs. Whitby Warriors

Sunday June 17th vs. Whitby Warriors

Friday June 22nd vs. Peterborough Lakers

Friday June 29th vs. Huntsville Hawks