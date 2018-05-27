Simcoe County Sports Update
A look at the week for local teams including the Barrie Baycats (IBL) Orillia Kings (OJBLL) and Barrie Lakeshores (OJALL)
BARRIE COLTS
Barrie Colts forward Andrei Svechnikov has been named the CHL’s Top Prospect for the 2017-2018 season. The 18 year old Russian collected 40 goals and 72 points in an injury shortened 44 game rookie campaign. Svechnikov tops the list of NHL Central Scouting’s Final North American Rankings for the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas.
BARRIE BAYCATS
A quiet week for the four time defending Intercounty Baseball League champions. After two post-poned dates the Baycats came out swinging in an 11-4 win over the Hamilton Cardinals Saturday.
Those post-poned games have been re-scheduled for the following dates…
vs. Guelph Royals (Wed May 30th)
@ Brantford Red Sox (Sun July 29th)
What’s on deck
Sunday May 27th @ London Majors
Wednesday May 30th vs. Guelph Royals (rescheduled from 05/19/18)
Thursday May 31st @ Kitchener Panthers
Saturday June 2nd vs. Brantford Red Sox
Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox
Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers
Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
ORILLIA KINGS
The Kings wrapped up their May schedule with a 7-6 overtime win over the Halton Hills Bulldogs. Seven dates remain in the regular season, five of those are on the road.
Schedule Ahead
Saturday June 2nd vs. Oakville Buzz
Sunday June 3rd @ Oakville Buzz
Thursday June 7th @ Green Gaels
Saturday June 9th @ Gloucester Griffins
Sunday June 10th @ Nepean Knights
Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints
Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are 1-4 after a 17-6 setback to the Burlington Chiefs on Wednesday the 23rd. 14 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 8 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.
Schedule Ahead
Sunday May 27th vs. Mimico Mountaineers
Tuesday May 29th @ Whitby Warriors
Friday June 1st vs. St. Catharines Athletics
Sunday June 3rd @ Orangeville Northmen
Wednesday June 6th vs. Orangeville Northmen
Sunday June 10th vs. Toronto Beaches
Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows