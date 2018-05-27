Simcoe County Sports Update

BARRIE COLTS

Barrie Colts forward Andrei Svechnikov has been named the CHL’s Top Prospect for the 2017-2018 season. The 18 year old Russian collected 40 goals and 72 points in an injury shortened 44 game rookie campaign. Svechnikov tops the list of NHL Central Scouting’s Final North American Rankings for the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas.

BARRIE BAYCATS

A quiet week for the four time defending Intercounty Baseball League champions. After two post-poned dates the Baycats came out swinging in an 11-4 win over the Hamilton Cardinals Saturday.

Those post-poned games have been re-scheduled for the following dates…

vs. Guelph Royals (Wed May 30th)

@ Brantford Red Sox (Sun July 29th)

What’s on deck

Sunday May 27th @ London Majors

Wednesday May 30th vs. Guelph Royals (rescheduled from 05/19/18)

Thursday May 31st @ Kitchener Panthers

Saturday June 2nd vs. Brantford Red Sox

Sunday June 3rd @ Brantford Red Sox

Tuesday June 5th vs. Kitchener Panthers

Wednesday June 6th @ Toronto Maple Leafs

ORILLIA KINGS

The Kings wrapped up their May schedule with a 7-6 overtime win over the Halton Hills Bulldogs. Seven dates remain in the regular season, five of those are on the road.

Schedule Ahead

Saturday June 2nd vs. Oakville Buzz

Sunday June 3rd @ Oakville Buzz

Thursday June 7th @ Green Gaels

Saturday June 9th @ Gloucester Griffins

Sunday June 10th @ Nepean Knights

Saturday June 16th vs. Newmarket Saints

Monday June 18th @ Markham Ironheads

BARRIE LAKESHORES

The Lakeshores are 1-4 after a 17-6 setback to the Burlington Chiefs on Wednesday the 23rd. 14 games remain in the 2018 regular season schedule, 8 of those will be at Innisfil Recreation Center.

Schedule Ahead

Sunday May 27th vs. Mimico Mountaineers

Tuesday May 29th @ Whitby Warriors

Friday June 1st vs. St. Catharines Athletics

Sunday June 3rd @ Orangeville Northmen

Wednesday June 6th vs. Orangeville Northmen

Sunday June 10th vs. Toronto Beaches

Thursday June 14th @ Six Nations Arrows