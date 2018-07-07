Simcoe County Sports Update
Stallions back in action on the gridiron
HURONIA STALLIONS
BANTAM
34-26 win @ York Lions
32-18 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
36-28 loss @ Oakville Titans
69-11 loss vs Brampton Bulldogs
Sunday July 8th vs Toronto Junior Argos
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
JUNIOR VARSITY
41-7 loss @ York Lions
56-7 loss vs Peterborough Wolverines
43-7 loss to Etobicoke Eagles
16-2 win @ Brampton Bulldogs
26-16 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Quinte Skyhawks
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
VARSITY
21-15 loss @ York Lions
24-12 win vs Peterborough Wolverines
16-3 loss vs Etobicoke Eagles
38-23 win @ Oakville Titans
41-20 win vs Sudbury Gladiators
Saturday July 7th vs Cornwall Wildcats
Saturday July 14th @ Scarborough Thunder
Saturday July 21st @ Oshawa Hawkeyes
BARRIE BAYCATS
The Baycats have ten wins in their last twelve games after thumping the Guelph Royals 13-1 Thursday. The Cats have scored 52 runs in the last 5 games.
2018 STATISTICS
LEAGUE STANDINGS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
Sunday July 8th vs. Burlington Herd
Thursday July 12th @ Burlington Herd
Saturday July 14th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday July 15th vs. London Majors
Tuesday July 17th @ Toronto Maple Leafs
SENIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
BARRIE ANGELS STATISTICS
Friday July 6th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Sunday July 8th vs. New Lowell Knights
Thursday July 12th @ Ivy Rangers
Friday July 13th vs. Lisle Astros
Sunday July 15th vs. Ivy Leafs
ALLISTON ATHLETICS STATISTICS
Sunday July 8th vs. Bolton Dodgers
Friday July 13th vs. Ivy Leafs
Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Giants (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Sunday July 15th vs. Aurora Jays
MIDLAND MARINERS STATISTICS
Sunday July 8th @ Lisle Astros
Thursday July 12th vs. Clearview Orioles
Tuesday July 17th vs. Ivy Rangers
Saturday July 21st @ Creemore Braves
Saturday July 28th vs. Alliston Athletics (DOUBLE-HEADER)
JUNIOR DIVISION
LEAGUE STANDINGS
MIDLAND TWINS STATISTICS
Tuesday July 10th @ Mansfield Cubs
Wednesday July 11th vs. Ivy Blues (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Saturday July 14th @ Orangeville Bengals (DOUBLE-HEADER)
ORILLIA ROYALS STATISTICS
Sunday July 8th @ Mansfield Cubs (DOUBLE-HEADER)
Thursday July 12th vs. Mansfield Cubs
Saturday July 14th @ New Lowell Knights
Sunday July 15th vs. Mansfield Cubs
BARRIE LAKESHORES
The Lakeshores are playing out the schedule with just one gam left in their regular season at Innisfil Recreation Center.
LAKESHORES STATISTICS
SCHEDULE AHEAD
16-4 loss vs. Six Nations Arrows
Sunday July 8th vs. Peterborough Lakers
PROVINCIAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE
A number of area teams have unveiled their skate schedules as well games to prepare for the 2018/2019 season.
MIDLAND FLYERS
Main Camp Dates
July 8th 6:00pm-7:30pm
July 19th 6:00pm-7:30pm
July 22nd 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 12th 6:00pm-7:30pm
August 21st 8:00pm-9:30pm
August 28th 8:00pm-9:30pm
September 4th 8:00pm-9:30pm
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Alliston Hornets 11:40am
vs. Ayr Centennials 2:20pm
vs. Caledon Golden Hawks 5:00pm
ALLISTON HORNETS
2nd Annual Ayr Centennials Exhibition Showcase
Saturday August 25th
vs. Midland Flyers 11:40am
vs. Mitchell Hawks 3:40pm
vs. Clarington Eagles 6:40pm
ORILLIA TERRIERS
Main Camp
Saturday August 18th 3:30pm-10:30pm
SCHOMBERG COUGARS
Main Camp Dates
July 10th 7:00pm–8:30pm
July 17th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 24th 7:00pm-8:30pm
July 31st 7:00pm-8:30pm
August 7th 7:00pm-8:30pm