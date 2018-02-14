Listen Live

Simcoe County Promotes ‘Age-Friendliness’

Adopts Positive Aging Strategy

By News

With predictions the older adult population will double in the next twenty years the County of Simcoe is doing what it can to ensure seniors in the region will be able to live and thrive in an age-friendly community. It has adopted a Positive Aging Strategy. Among other things, the strategy addresses housing, transportation, health, respect and social inclusion. “Our older adults are increasingly living more active, healthy lifestyles and contribute to our growing economy as consumers, employees and entrepreneurs. We are excited to move to the implementation stage and committed to helping our municipalities, businesses and community partners incorporate these positive aging recommendations,” says Jane Sinclair, General Manager of Health and Emergency Services for the county. Click here for more on the strategy.

