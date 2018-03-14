Simcoe County Municipalities Get ‘Spruce Up’ Cash From Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park handed out more cash in the region today. Economic Development Minister Steven Del Duca joined the mayors of Midland and Penetanguishene on King Street in Midland to announce a million dollars in Main Street Revitalization funding for projects in Simcoe County. The cash could be used for such things as pedestrian crosswalks and landscaping, as well as improving the appearance of storefronts with lighting or new signage.

“Our government is committed to ensuring our rural communities and downtown cores thrive today and for many years to come. Investments that support small businesses and main streets will help communities be better positioned to attract investment, create jobs, and grow their local economies.”

— Steven Del Duca, MPP for Vaughan

“We always appreciate the support and assistance provided by the Province! This program will provide us with assistance in our upcoming rejuvenation of King Street, our main street in Midland. This revitalization project will showcase the unique character of our downtown commercial corridor, improve access and mobility for pedestrians, while also replacing aging sewers and watermains.”

— Gord McKay, Mayor of Midland

“Main streets are the heart and soul of small town rural Ontario communities, they represent and showcase our local merchants, artisans and entrepreneurs. Investments that help smaller municipalities revitalize our main streets are critical. We are grateful for the significant investments being made by the Ontario government.”

— Gerry Marshall, Warden of Simcoe County