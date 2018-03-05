Simcoe County May Have Dodged an Amazon Bullet

Not long ago, it was announced Simcoe County lost out on hosting a second international Amazon headquarters and at the time, the county probably felt pretty bad about it too, lots of hard work went into the bid. But a new study shows we might’ve dodged a bullet. Says here when Amazon opens new facilities, the host country gets a few more warehousing and storage jobs, but the gains are offset by the job losses Amazon causes in other industries. Add to the bottom line the tax incentives most local governments offer, and the overall endeavour equals a substantial loss, according to the Economic Policy Institute folks who ran the numbers.