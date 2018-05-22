Simcoe County Marking 175 Years

The County of Simcoe marking a major milestone this year: 175 years, but you’d swear it doesn’t look a day over a hundred. The celebration officially kicked off ahead of Tuesday morning’s meeting of County Council, beginning weeks of events involving the county’s mobile logo. A commemorative 175 interactive icon will travel to select locations throughout the County, while a number of public engagement activities are being slated for this summer. The Simcoe County Museum and Archives are jointly creating a Simcoe County 175 exhibit expected this summer, the second annual Simcoe Day event will feature bigger and better attractions, while a social media campaign using the hashtag #SimcoeCounty175 will give folks a chance to win some prizes. The county was first established as “Simcoe District” by the Legislature of Upper Canada in 1843.