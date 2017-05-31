Simcoe County Case Files A Joint Effort Between Barrie, Provincial Police

Barrie Police and the OPP are getting together on a new initiative in the hopes of solving and bringing closure to three cold cases involving four victims. They call it Simcoe County Case Files, and the awareness program will profile the three cases in video, via a dedicated Facebook page. OPP Superintendent Jim Smyth says social media can be a valuable investigative tool.

He adds this program might just be the one thing needed to jog someone’s memory.

The three cases involved the 1992 death of Cindy Halliday of Waverly, April Dobson’s murder in Barrie in 2005, and the disappearance of two British Columbia men in 1991. It is believed Grant Ayerst and Normal Whalley met with foul play in Barrie. Anyone with information on these cases is urged to call a dedicated Simcoe County Case Files hotline at 1-844-677-5030, email tips to SimcoeCountyCaseFiles@OPP.ca. You can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.