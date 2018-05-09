Silver Jubliee for SADVTC

A silver jubilee for a team that helps women, men and children that have been affected by Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. The SADVTC (Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre) team at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital marks their 25th anniversary in 2018… more than five thousand people have utilized services offered.

The program has expanded a number of times to include the following groups…

1998 – Women over the age of 16 who were experiencing domestic violence (intimate partner violence)

2002 – Pediatric sexual abuse clients

2005 – Pediatric physical abuse and neglect.

More recently, the care team consults on cases of elder abuse and human trafficking cases.