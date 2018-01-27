Listen Live

Silent and live auction – Dress for Success

  • January 27, 2018
  • Barrie Country Club, 635 St. Vincent St. N.

Make it a girls’ night out! Silent and live auction of Designer and One-of-a-Kind handbags.
Tickets are $75 in support of Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie. Tickets can be purchased from Mortgage Alliance, 149 Worsley St., Barrie; Janet Kemp Ladies Fashions, 17 Dunlop St. E., Barrie; or Dress for Success at the Bayfield Mall. You can also purchase tickets online at www.dfspowerofthepurse.eventbrite.ca or call 705-252-9200

Saturday, January 27, 2018

6:30-10pm

